ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $86,910.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 570.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $27,824.70 and approximately $86,910.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00571263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.87 or 0.04205270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016259 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

