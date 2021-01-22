All Sports Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $110,666.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.