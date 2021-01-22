Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) recently:

1/20/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

