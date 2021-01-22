Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:LPTH remained flat at $$4.16 during trading hours on Friday. 49,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,752. The company has a market cap of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

