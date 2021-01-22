Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $903.69

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $903.69 and traded as high as $912.00. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) shares last traded at $902.00, with a volume of 329,602 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 903.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 846.05.

In other Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 918 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £541.62 ($707.63).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

