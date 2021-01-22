Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,066 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.