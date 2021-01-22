AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.11. 13,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 949% from the average session volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.11. 13,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 949% from the average session volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.