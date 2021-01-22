Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APYRF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of APYRF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

