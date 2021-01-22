Allred Capital Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

SYK stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.