AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $315,433.03

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $315,433.03 and $84.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

