Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Down 8%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 2,514,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,398,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

