Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.91 and last traded at $59.78. Approximately 9,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period.

