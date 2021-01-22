Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Trading Up 0.1%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 5,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,322,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,521 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 168,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,021,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

