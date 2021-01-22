Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Down 45.7% This Week

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $3,657.10 and approximately $6.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,483.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.01364850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00550236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002397 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.