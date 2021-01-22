Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $116.14 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $150.89 million and $116.14 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002665 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 94% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

