Alpha Finance Lab Trading 66% Higher This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $135.55 million and approximately $101.10 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00127427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00278547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

