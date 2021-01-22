Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,766.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,626.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

