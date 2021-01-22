Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eastern Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,760.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,622.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

