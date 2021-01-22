Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,760.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,622.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

