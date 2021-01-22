Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $291,834.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Alphacat has a market cap of $672,486.55 and approximately $291,834.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00280774 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069324 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

