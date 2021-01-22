Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

PINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.25. 34,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,316. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

