ALQO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ALQO has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. ALQO has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $19.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001263 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

