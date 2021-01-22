ALQO Reaches One Day Volume of $557.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $557.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ALQO has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo . The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.