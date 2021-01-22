Alstom SA Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alstom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alstom’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

