Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $409.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.