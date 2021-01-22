Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 11.2%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.35. 2,330,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,332,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth $3,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Altimmune by 791.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 103,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 91,840 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

