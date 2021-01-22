Altria Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

MO stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

