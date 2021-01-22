Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 368,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48,690 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.