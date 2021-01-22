AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB) Stock Price Up 0%

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 1,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.