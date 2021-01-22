Altus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

