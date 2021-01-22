Altus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 12.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,298,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,976,000 after buying an additional 856,489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,598,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.22. The stock had a trading volume of 254,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,797. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

