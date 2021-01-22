Altus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 664,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,237,000 after purchasing an additional 595,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 422,383 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 166.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 655,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 409,486 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 432,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,527. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.