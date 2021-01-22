Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,280 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 426.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after acquiring an additional 925,761 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 860,109 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.55 on Friday. 765,280 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

