Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.97

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $8.97. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 133,406 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

