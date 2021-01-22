Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Busey Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,658.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,173.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

