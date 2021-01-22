Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $202,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,658.23.

AMZN stock opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,173.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

