Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,658.23.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,173.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

