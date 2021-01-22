AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were up 17.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 266,376,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 92,982,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

