AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 14.6%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was up 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $49.38. Approximately 1,914,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 916,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AMC Networks by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

