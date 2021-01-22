Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

