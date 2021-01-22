Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 52-Week High at $311.00

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $311.00 and last traded at $309.46, with a volume of 2903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.90.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.66.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $683,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

