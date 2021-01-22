American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,244 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.09% of American Campus Communities worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.