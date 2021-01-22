American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

