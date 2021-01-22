American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $15,536,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $14,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

