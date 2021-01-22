American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $13,245,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $812,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

