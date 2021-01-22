American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $14,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

