American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $30.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 16,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.