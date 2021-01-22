American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 14,476 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,169% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,141 put options.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

AEO stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

