American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises about 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.22. 99,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,702. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

