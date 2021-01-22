American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s (AHOTF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 27,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,050. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.